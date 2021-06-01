Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 107.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $148.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.