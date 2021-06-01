iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.92 and a 52-week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.