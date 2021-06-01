iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

