iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. 506,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.