iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.