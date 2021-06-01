iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 1,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

