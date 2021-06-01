iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.37

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 13011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.