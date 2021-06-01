iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

