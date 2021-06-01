ION Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $272,844.77 and $57.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00277855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,599,325 coins and its circulating supply is 13,699,325 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

