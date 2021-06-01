Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,670. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

