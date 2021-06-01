Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dohj LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.49. 441,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $228.76 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

