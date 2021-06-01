Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,814,783 shares.The stock last traded at $27.51 and had previously closed at $28.53.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

