Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.71

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

