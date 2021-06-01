Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.69. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

