Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $842.18 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $837.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

