IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.