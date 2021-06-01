Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Raised to GBX 5,550 at Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,428 ($70.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,465.05. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.