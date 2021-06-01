Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

IFP opened at C$31.00 on Monday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

