Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$31.00 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

