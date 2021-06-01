Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.50. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

