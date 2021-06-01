Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.88

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 2737514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.