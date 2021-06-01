Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.88

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 2737514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.