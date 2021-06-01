Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.89. 20,221,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,164,664. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

