Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $171,216.92 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,319,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

