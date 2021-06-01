Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0673 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $56,267.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,234,277 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.