Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 353.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.