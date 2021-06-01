Insider Selling: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Sells 3,193,750 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,555,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,522,906. The company has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.