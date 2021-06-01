Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 56,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

