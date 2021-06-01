Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 833,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

