Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 833,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.