Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Acquires 515,119 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery bought 515,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metgasco alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery bought 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Metgasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metgasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.