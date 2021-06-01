Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Acquires 515,119 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery bought 515,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).
Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery bought 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).
About Metgasco
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Metgasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metgasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.