Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of LON III traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,259 ($16.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,242.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

III has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

