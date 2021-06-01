Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

IR stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 190.92 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 60.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

