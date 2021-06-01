IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $332.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.47. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

