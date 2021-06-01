IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MCB opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

