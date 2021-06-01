IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,488,289 shares of company stock valued at $91,969,681 and sold 537,826 shares valued at $32,694,804. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

