IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $643.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.