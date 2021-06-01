IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

