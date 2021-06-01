IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of Universal stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.