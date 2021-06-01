Indexed Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,202.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010248 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $25,202.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00298362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00190462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.01000210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

