Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NARI traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 910,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $489,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,398,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

