Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 6%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.69. Approximately 4,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 369.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,398,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

