IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $23.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,456. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.