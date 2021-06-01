IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IKONICS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,613. IKONICS has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

