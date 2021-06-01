iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.54

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 39554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

