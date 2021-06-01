iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $16.96. iCAD shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 89,972 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iCAD by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

