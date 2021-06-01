HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $29,830.11 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.