Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $888.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00295162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00188771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00997191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

