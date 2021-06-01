Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,100 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 733,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Hydro One has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $25.65.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

