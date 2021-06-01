Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM opened at $7.57 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

