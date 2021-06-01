HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.38 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.87 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.27 and its 200-day moving average is $447.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

