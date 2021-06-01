H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

